Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture they are working on a new game: the brilliant Japanese game designer revealed it to the microphones of Famitsu, without adding any details on the nature of this production.

They were circulating last October rumor about the fact that Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture were developing a horror game on Unreal Engine 5, while in November Suda51 and Swery65 trademarked Hotel Barcelona: is this the project the developer is referring to?

Goichi Suda’s latest statements come in conjunction with the twenty-fifth anniversary of Grasshopper Manufacture: the studio will continue to go its own way, confirmed the founder, although he recently started a new team called Yabukiri Studio.

After the exclusive time on Nintendo Switch, the author recently brought his latest title, No More Heroes 3, also to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while the remake of Lollipop Chainsaw was announced which however will not see him involved in the development.