Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Finally, the wait is over, this day the sunflower field officially opened in the Magical Town of Mocorito, authorities ofand H. City Hall held a significant inauguration event, attended the ribbon cutting

In her message, the mayor of Mocorito Maria Elizalde Ruelas He invited citizens to visit the field of sunflowerssince this forms an important part of the identity of the municipality, in addition to contributing an important economic benefit that benefits the merchants in the area, in addition to the recovery fee that is requested to access the field will be collected by the DIF system.

He pointed out that it is crucial that citizens respect the health measures when entering the place to avoid a spike in Covid 19 infections, at this point he clarified that it will be charged with the participation of Civil Protection, which will be in charge of avoiding crowds.

“We are going to do it responsibly with the pertinent measures,” He said.

For her part, Verónica Avilés, local deputy, recognized María Elizalde, for continuing with this fundamental project that is an important part of the identity of the Magical Town and that is part of the tourist and economic reactivation.

“We look forward to January and February to be able to come and enjoy this course, a natural attraction”he mentioned.

José Domingo Vásquez, representative of the Ministry of Tourism María del Rosario Torres, commented that the field of sunflowers is an emblematic space that brings together tourists and inhabitants of the region.