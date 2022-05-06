Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa.- With the February 27 Auditorium shining in all its splendor, Voices with a Cause offered a successful concert, with the intention of allocating resources to the Salvador Alvarado DIF System and in this way benefit more Alvaradan families.

The fifteen artists who gave a good show and joined this noble action, in order of appearance were: Rafael Márquez, José Carlos Gerardo, Liz Lozoya, Kenia Nava, María Saúmon, Rodolfo Bracamontes, Samira Palafox, Abygail Guerrero, Hermanos Sáinz, Lucy Luna, Yuri del Real, José Duncan, Rosa Michel, Brandon and Karen Báez.

One by one they offered an excellent participation, captivating the audience, who with their applause appreciated this noble gesture on the part of the artists, who altruistically joined in support of the institution in charge of looking after the most vulnerable families.

In the same room, the Municipal President, Armando Camacho Aguilar, with his wife Mrs. Lupita Lopez de Camacho, President of the Salvador Alvarado DIF Systemthanked each of the interpreters for participating in this type of activity, which is to help those who need it most in the best possible way and in this case, part of the resources will be used to remodel the facilities of the day home for the elderly, Doña Caly de Aguilar.

Right there, the municipal authorities delivered a recognition to Carlos Antonio Sosa Valenciafor the donation of seats he made for the recent renovation of the 27 de Febrero Auditorium.