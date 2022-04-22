The summery weather during the past Easter weekend made for a lot of happy faces; also in Aywaille, where the Classic Clubman Trial took place. With no less than 220 pilots who came from all over Europe and a course that was liked by everyone, the event was a success.

“It was simply a perfect Easter weekend”, Florian Jupsin reminisces on behalf of organizer DG Sport. “The sun made sure everyone was in a good mood. The recreation center of Remouchamps turned out to be the perfect basis for the race, and the course was also unanimously appreciated. By the way, during the Bikers’Classics at Spa-Francorchamps on 2 and 3 July you can also enjoy a game of classic trial!”

If you want to participate in The Trial Classics yourself, you can register via this website† There you will also find all the results of the Classic Clubman Trial of Aywaille.