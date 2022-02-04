Public transport Suburban train reported that this Monday the service will have a special scheduledue to the first long vacation bridge of the year in the country.

Through official social networks, the transport that connects the State of Mexico and the country’s capital, reported on its schedulewhich will be from 07:00 to 24:30 hours.

The reason for first holiday bridge of the year will be for the anniversary of the Mexican Constitution, which was held on February 5, but is moved to the nearest Monday.

The metropolitan transport indicated on social networks that this Monday, the service will be with an interval between trains established for holidays, of every 15 minutes.

The user public was encouraged to take forecasts and plan trips.

The usual hours of Suburban train It is from 05:00 to 24:30 from Monday to Friday, on Saturdays from 06:00 to 24:30 and on Sunday from 07:00 to 24:30.

CDMX Metro will have special hours

The Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) reported that this Monday, February 7, it will operate with special schedule to the user public, in the same way for the vacation bridge, due to the anniversary of the Mexican Constitution.

He explained that the service will be from 07:00 to 24:00 hours. I specify that the inhabitants of the capital will be able to travel with their bicycles inside the facilities of the Meter.