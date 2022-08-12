Stuntfest World Tour was announced in June and so far we’ve seen a trailer that has basically been well received: we’re talking about races that combine stunt action while players can start in the car, but in the meantime they can jump out of their vehicles to take to the skies and glide through a specific section of the map.

“Stuntfest is an adrenaline-pumping mix between a speed race and an extreme sport, with a unique targeted ejection mechanism. 18 players face off in an elimination competition in various nerve-wracking modes. The target? Shine in the public eye and win the festival! Characters transform into living bullets, ejected from vehicles and catapulted hundreds of meters away“reads the game description.

The player maintains control as he maneuvers his character, flying large distances and crashing into unpredictable obstacles. In the air, he can use a variety of bizarre gadgets to reach secret shortcuts and turn the tide of the race at the last second. Best of all, he can recover from a high jump and dive into the following vehicle. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

Stuntfest World Tour does not yet have a release date, but between today and tomorrow it will be possible to register to try to participate in the closed beta. Find all the details on the Steam page of the game.