JAccording to a survey by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, every second person restricts their internet use because of online hate. Young women who experience sexual assault on social networks are particularly affected, according to the study presented in Berlin on Tuesday. People with a visible migration background and queer people are also increasingly exposed to threats of violence and insults.

The study entitled “Loud Hate – Quiet Withdrawal” was carried out by the “Competence Network Against Hate on the Internet”. According to this, every second person has already been insulted online. A quarter of those surveyed had been threatened or confronted with physical violence and 13 percent with sexual violence. More than half of those surveyed are less likely to express their own political opinions online due to fear (57 percent), participate less often in discussions (55 percent) and consciously word their contributions more cautiously (53 percent).

86 percent of those surveyed think that social media platforms need to take on more responsibility. 79 percent agreed with the statement that these platforms should also bear financial responsibility for the social damage caused by hate online. According to the creators, 3,000 Internet users in Germany aged 16 and over were surveyed.

Paus wants to take stronger action against hate posts

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens) expressed concern about the results. “We are currently experiencing that there is less and less democracy online,” said Paus on Tuesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. That's why the Internet now needs to be recaptured to some extent.



Although you can now report hate posts to the respective services, you have the impression: “It's just a huge tidal wave that comes over you, and with every post you report, ten or 20 or 100 or 1,000 more are added “, explained Paus. “That’s why I also felt very powerless at times.”







Paus: Help is important for those affected

Against this background, the Federal Minister for Family Affairs says she is happy “that there is now the Digital Services Act, which is now in force across Europe”. This law on digital services is intended, among other things, to ensure that illegal content such as hate speech is removed from the Internet more quickly after appropriate notices.

Paus explained that Germany is also working on further national legislation: “On the one hand, we actually have to take another look at regulation and see what we can do better.” But prevention measures against hate online also need to be improved. “I feel responsible for that.”

With regard to enforcement, the authorities “must now be in a position to actually work there,” Paus continued. In addition, concrete help for affected people is important so that they can enforce their rights.