Dhe German tennis pro Jan-Lennard Struff has reached the semi-finals of a Masters tournament for the first time. The 33-year-old Warsteiner won 7: 6 (7: 5), 5: 7, 6: 3 in Madrid on Thursday against Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, fifth in the world rankings.

Struff was actually eliminated in the qualification of the tournament in the second highest category, but later slipped into the main draw. In the semifinals he meets the Russian Aslan Karazew, against whom he had lost in the qualification.

In the sixth duel against Tsitsipas, the German Davis Cup player showed why he had won twice before against the twenty-four-year-old. Struff hit just as hard, acted bravely and had nerves of steel. When the score was 4:5, he fended off a set ball in the first round and won the tie-break with the first opportunity.

A double fault to 5:6 in the second round initiated the set equalization. Struff used his only break chance in the entire match to make it 3-1 in the decisive set. The veteran kept a cool head in critical situations afterwards and decided the game in his favor after 2:30 hours.





