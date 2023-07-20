The Austrian states of Tyrol, Styria and Carinthia were hit by a thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain, hail and strong winds of 161 km/h, which caused material damage and halted railway traffic, forcing President Alexander Van Derblin to leave a train he was traveling to the city of Bregenz to open the city festival this evening.

The report of the Civil Defense Service in the state of “Tyrol” revealed the deployment of about 170 fire brigades, and the recording of about 720 rescue operations, which removed trees from power lines, roofs of houses and buildings, opened highways and main roads, cleared mudslides and repaired electrical faults, and appealed to the state administration not to leave homes for unnecessary reasons.

The information received from the Department of Electricity Networks confirmed that about 10,000 customers continue to suffer from power outages, and 288 transformer stations were damaged in the state of Tyrol, as well as power outages in about 2,000 homes in the state of Styria. The storm also caused severe damage to about 500 hectares of agricultural land in areas around the state of Tyrol, where the agricultural damage amounted to about half a million euros, according to preliminary estimates.