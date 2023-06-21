Earthquake in Foggia, 4.2 magnitude shock felt in Central and Southern Italy

Shortly after 5.30 pm the Gargano and the province of Foggia were surprised by a strong earthquake that lasted about ten seconds. From the information available, the seismic shock recorded a magnitude of 4.2 and was located on the Gargano coast.

According to information provided by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the shock had an epicenter in the sea, with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 42.1240, 15.7200, and a hypocenter at a depth of about 35 kilometers. The earthquake was recorded by the seismographs of the INGV-Roma seismic hall today afternoon, Wednesday 21 June, precisely at 5.33 pm

The earthquake shock in Foggia this afternoon was distinctly felt by the population in Puglia but also in other central-southern regions such as nearby Molise but also in Abruzzo. According to various testimonies, the shock lasted a few seconds. The epicenter of the seismic event is in fact in the sea, south of the island of Pianosa and east of the rest of the archipelago of the Tremiti Islands. Fortunately at the moment no damage to people or things has been reported and no damage to buildings due to the earthquake has been reported.

Several reports have come from many municipalities of the Promontory (Monte Sant’Angelo, San Marco in Lamis, San Giovanni Rotondo, Rignano Garganico, Vieste, Vico del Gargano, Rodi Garganico, Carpino), from the Alto Tavoliere (San Severo), Basso Tavoliere and Foggia. Updates to follow.