The French company TotalEnergies reported on October 14 that it had signed an agreement to increase workers’ wages in exchange for ending the strike that began more than two weeks ago and that is already causing fuel shortages. However, the paralysis continues because the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the union leader of the protest, rejected the pact, saying that it is far from its demand to increase employee payments to 10%.

The TotalEnergies company announced on October 14 that it had signed an agreement with the CFDT and CFE-CGC unions to increase payments to its employees.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company agreed to a 7% increase in salaries for 2023 and the payment of a single bonus of 3,000 to 6,000 euros.

🇫🇷 Two unions have reached a tentative agreement on a pay rise, in the first breakthrough to end the oil #refinery strike that has crippled #France for weeks. The unions have until noon on Friday to decide whether to sign the offer.@LukeShrago have the latest on the strikes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DyBHfrAIJU — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 14, 2022



But after the representatives of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), which started the protest, abandoned the negotiations on Thursday, October 13, and renewed their call for a strike, the country faces a deeper crisis to access fuel. .

The general secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martínez, justified his refusal this Friday by indicating that the pact between TotalEnergies and the two plants is “largely insufficient” in the face of his demands for a general increase of 10%.

“For now, 5% is far from 10%. It’s half,” he said, adding that the company agreed to negotiate despite its initial resistance, because the protest is being “massive.”

They call a general strike in France for next October 18

New litmus test for the Emmanuel Macron Administration.

The dispute creates a crisis for the government as it now also faces increasing calls from unions to move from an energy sector protest to a general strike in the country.

French rail workers and civil servants represented by the CGT have voted to join striking oil refinery staff in a national day of walkouts next Tuesday, October 18, raising fears that anger over rising inflation could trigger a series of massive lockdowns.

However, not all union groups in the nation have confirmed that they join the call.

A line of motorcycle and car drivers forms in front of a gas station in Paris, France, on October 12, 2022. © Stephane de Sakutin/AFP

Furthermore, left-wing political parties are taking advantage of the strikes to start a protest movement against Macron and the rising cost of living, with a demonstration scheduled for Sunday, October 16.

“The time has come for a confrontation (with the government),” said left-wing opposition parliamentarian Clementine Autain, of the France Insumisa party.

For her part, the Greens’ top lawmaker, Sandrine Rousseau, said she hoped the refinery showdown would be “the spark that starts a general strike.”

The CGT union also indicates that it is holding the protest to show its anger at the government’s intervention.

Faced with the paralysis of functions in a key sector for the development of the country and the daily life of citizens, the Administration of President Emmanuel Macron invoked emergency powers to force some refinery workers to return to their jobs, which has unleashed the anger of those who protest.

The general paralysis in the refineries and gasoline stations began more than a week ago, but some of the workers stopped their activities since last September 27.

The organizers of the measure argue that employees should have a salary increase because the rise in energy prices, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, generated huge profits that allowed TotalEnergies to pay dividends estimated at 8,000 million euros and an additional special benefit to investors.

Fuel deliveries ‘severely compromised’

Six of the country’s seven refineries have been affected by the strikes, leading to huge lines outside gas stations and growing frustration among drivers.

“It has been a disaster (…) We can no longer work,” said Francoise Ernst, a driving instructor.

Following the partial agreements, four refineries still remain closed and about a third of the country’s service stations have little or no gasoline, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition.

Across France, a third of gas stations are fully or partly dry, victims of a fast-widening strike that has spread to most of the country’s major refineries, offering a preview of a winter of discontent in Europe. https://t.co/HHEaeqaZJo — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) October 14, 2022



So far, only one refiner has been able to fully resolve the strike. At the Fos-sur-Mer facility, which belongs to Esso-ExxonMobil, an agreement with CFDT and CFE-CGC was signed on Monday, but the terms were also rejected by CGT.

France’s wholesale suppliers association warned deliveries would be “severely compromised” from Friday as drivers again face long lines hoping to stock up on their vehicles before the weekend.

