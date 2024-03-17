The stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín de Bogotá, is going to be the epicenter of the match between Fortress and America of Cali for date 12 of the Colombian League 2024-I.

It will be a duel of teams in need, the Cali America comes from winning the previous date 2-0 against Alianza, after six consecutive games without knowing the victory and after the bitter elimination in the South American Cup.

America vs. Eagles. Photo:Cali America

Those led by the technician Cesar Farías, who before the match denounced pressure from some fans to play a footballer, is in box 13 of the table with 12 points.

For its part, Strength wants to recover in League and seeks to change the bad streak of results that it is dragging: it has not known what it is to win for five games, its last victory was on February 11 against Junior from Barranquilla (2-0).