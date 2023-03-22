A series of conversations between the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, and Joe Tacopina, a lawyer who currently represents former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) would be the new key piece to weaken the Republican’s defense against what could result in the first criminal indictment against a former president in US history.

Clark Brewster, Daniels’ current attorney, revealed to CNN that the messages were delivered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Now a judge will determine if these conversations are sufficient proof disqualify Trump’s current lawyer from the case due to conflict of interest.

Conversations dating from 2018 would be the new bishop against Donald Trump, in one of the biggest scandals that dots the ex-president.



Barricades near Trump Tower, police on high alert, some protesters and hordes of journalists outside the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. New York awaits probable indictment of Donald Trump, although without certainty about the day the decision will be made.

The former president assured on Saturday that he would be “arrested” this Tuesday as a result of the payment of $130,000 to a porn actress to buy her silencebut his defense assured that these statements were based on press information and not so much from the prosecution.

The exchanges between Stormy Daniels and Tacopina would date from 2018, when the adult film actress was looking for a lawyer to build a case against the then president of the United States.

At that time, Tacopina was not acting as a lawyer for Trump, so they had to conversations as to whether or not he would accept to represent Daniels.

Clark Brewster argues that during that interaction Daniels disclosed confidential and sensitive information to Tacopina.

For Brewster, this would be sufficient reason to disqualify Tacopina in the case that splashes the former Republican president, because he would have had access to privileged information from his counterpart.

Daniels says he had an affair with the US president in 2006, when Melania, the billionaire's wife, had given birth to their son Barron.

Likewise, in an interview that has returned to the media spotlight due to the scandal, Tacopina suggested before the CNN cameras that he may have had an encounter with Daniels when she was seeking legal representation.

“I can’t really speak to my impressions or any conversations we’ve had Why is there an attorney-client privilege? that applies even to a query,” Tacopina said in the 2018 interview.

Now, the firm of Trump’s defense attorney issued a statement in which it denied any prior presumption of lawyer-client with the porn actress.

If charged against Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case, he would be the first former US president to be indicted for a criminal offence.

On Tuesday, Tacopina told CNN that his statements extracted in 2018 “lacked clarity” and that the circumstances of his meeting with Daniels “do not give rise to an attorney-client relationship in any way.”

According to US media, the grand jury that will decide whether there is a crime or not could vote on Wednesday but the Manhattan district attorney, the Democrat Alvin Bragg, he could wait until next week to announce the charges.

Bragg, an elected official, has not publicly confirmed any plans and the grand jury operates in secret to avoid perjury or witness tampering, making it virtually impossible to know what is going on.

