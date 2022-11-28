Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The stonework is considered a art which consists of the stone carving to obtain designs in construction.

This art continues to be present in states such as Jalisco and Guanajuato as the largest entities in the Mexican republic with said job.

The stonework is present in ancient cultures where they make works of art that were completely made by hand.

This trade is divided into different jobs to carry out the work, since various specialists are needed to achieve this finish.

stonemasons, carvers, labrantes, cabuqueros Y carvers These are just some of these that are necessary to carry out this work.

Its realization is similar to that of a sculptor, because with a pick and special tools they work on the finish inside the stone.

This art is used in municipalities of Jalisco and Guanajuato, where they make sculptures to decorate houses or their facades.

The municipality best known for this art in Jalisco is beheadedbecause it is where they make fountains, sculptures and more to export nationally and internationally.

It should be noted that in Guadalajara, Jalisco, various awards have been made since this tradition is kept alive in the state.