Stellantis has introduced STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform with cutting-edge features, as the best autonomy, 700 kilometers with its Performance pack, for example, while a Standard pack exceeds 500 km; energy efficiency, integrated power and charging power in its class.

Using a 400-volt electrical architecture, STLA Medium will deliver best-in-class energy efficiency, charge time and connectivity to an ecosystem of charging and services that improves with every journey. Depending on the application, consumption can be less than 14 kWh per 100 km, which means the highest energy efficiency in its class. Owners will be able to charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes, at a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute.

Thus, the STLA Medium platform offers great autonomy combined with a flexibility designed to accommodate a wide variety of vehicles and propulsion configurations in the heart of the market, segments C and D, which represented 35 million sales in 2022, almost half of the 78.5 million vehicles sold worldwide that year. Currently, the Stellantis brands offer 26 vehicle models in these segments on various platforms. The STLA Medium platform will make it possible to manufacture up to two million vehicles a year in various plants around the world, starting this year in Europe.

STLA Medium



FAQ







“What we see today is the result of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility, backed by our €30bn investment in electrification and software through 2025,” he declared. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the Stellantis global technical community, delivering products that are utterly focused on our customers and reshaping long-held transportation assumptions as we head toward net zero carbon emissions by 2038.”

STLA Medium is the first of four global BEV platforms, outlined at EV Day 2021, that underpin the company’s future products and are key to achieving the bold goals of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which includes achieving a mix of battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales of 100% passenger cars in Europe and a BEV sales mix of 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States by 2030. Dare Forward 2030 is an initiative spearheaded by a reduction in halving CO2 emissions by 2030, compared to 2021 metrics, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2038 with a single-digit percentage offset for all other emissions.



STLA Medium



ff







The bodies will include passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs. And it is that the flexibility of STLA Medium offers Stellantis designers the freedom to create vehicles with a wheelbase that can range between 2,700 and 2,900 millimeters, a total length of 4.3 to 4.9 meters, free height more than 220mm lower to ensure off-road capability and performance; as well as rims up to 750mm in diameter, a key design attribute for the platform.

The capabilities and performance of STLA-based vehicles will be adapted and improved over the years with the implementation of the STLA Brain architecture, the STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive platforms, which will allow over-the-air software updates and improve the hardware. Engineering flexibility includes propulsion (front, rear, four-wheel and multi-energy) covered by a family of three scalable Electric Propulsion Modules (EDMs).