The controversial party It is not yet known with certainty if there will be a Carnival 2022 party, but at least, in terms of controversy, its organization is already one of the most talked about in recent decades. The issue is influencing the image of the municipal government headed by the morenista Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres. This has been seen stubborn and stubborn in a celebration that represents a danger to public health not only in Mazatlan, but for the rest of the entity. The matter has splashed the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, who is already criticized for his hesitation to impose reason in the face of potentially dangerous decisions in the entity. The point is that there is a cascade of opinions both for and against. Rocha Moya assured that it will be this Friday when, at last, it will be defined whether or not there will be Carnival. Epidemiological indicators will be prioritized, he assured. It would not be strange if the matter was postponed again.

Legislatures pending. And while the state government defines what is conducive to the Carnival party in Mazatlán, voices are raised from Congress to warn of the risks of a decision made based on economic interests, without considering the risks to the health of citizens. Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín, as president of the Tourism Commission of the State Congress, considered yesterday that the best alternative option should be to postpone the date of Carnival to prevent entire families from getting sick. She stressed that since last Monday, Sinaloa and other states have been identified with the orange color and infections are already on the rise among children. The local deputy for the Citizen Movement Celia Jáuregui has also already urged the State Government not to allow itself to be pressured by immediate economic interests and prioritize public health care and the image of Mazatlán as a tourist destination. A rebound in the incidence of infections could end Mazatlan as a safe destination for families to rest, as she warns.

The indicators. 15 days before the scheduled date for the start of the Mazatlan Carnival, this port is still in the midst of the fourth wave of infections. Until yesterday, a downward trend was maintained in the number of active cases, which totaled 322. There were much more suspected cases of covid-19, since the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health reported on 671 patients with the symptoms of the illness. However, the statements of the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen, must be taken into account. He says that the official figures must be multiplied by five, to have a more accurate reference, since private clinics are not promptly reporting the cases they detect. In the rest of southern Sinaloa there are no municipalities free of active cases and all report suspected cases. In Escuinapa, 37 patients were treated as active cases and 54 as suspects. In Rosario there were 46 assets and 19 suspects.

pernicious policy. There is a tendency among the new Governments to abandon the projects and public works carried out by the previous Administrations, no matter how good or successful they may have been for the well-being of the citizens. That has happened with the Parque Lineal de Mazatlán, which the municipal government maintains in abandonment. More than five buildings built to serve as security, emergency and food booths are looted.