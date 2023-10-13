You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Congressman Steve Scalise.
Uncertainty remains over who will take over from the dismissed Kevin McCarthy.
The Republican candidate for president of the Lower House, Steve Scalise, withdrew from the race this Thursday, due to the lack of support from members of his party.
Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, the legislator announced his decision, arguing that “there is still work to be done.” to unify Republican congressmen around a candidate to occupy the position of “speaker”, as the president of the House of Representatives is called in English.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
