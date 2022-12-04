England are in the quarter-finals after defeating Senegal, but Raheem Sterling’s World Cup could end there. The player has not been called up for the match against the Africans and, apparently, has already left Qatar. According to what was reconstructed by the Guardian and other English media, Sterling is returning to England after his family was the victim of an armed robbery in the player’s home. Sterling, upset, asked to be allowed to leave the retreat and it is not clear whether he will return to Qatar. Maximum understanding from coach Southgate: “I don’t really know if he will return because at the moment he has to face a delicate situation concerning his family. I don’t want to put him under pressure. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and the family has to come first of everything”. On the same wavelength, Captain Kane: “Our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s a private matter, it’s never easy to see one of your teammates, a friend go through something like this. We give him our Best wishes and we hope to see you again as soon as possible.”