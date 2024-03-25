Stellar Bladean adrenaline-fueled hack'n slash in development by ShiftUp, won't be available until late April, but luckily players will already be able to get a preview of the game this week. On PlayStationBlog in fact, the arrival of one has been announced free demowhich releases on the PlayStation Store this Friday 29 March.

The demo will allow players to experience the first moments of Stellar Blade, which will certainly be a great way to experience the frenetic and crazy gameplay first hand. For the occasion, a very short, but intense trailer which you find at the top of the news.

The game director Hyung Tae Kim provided a more in-depth explanation of the contents of the upcoming demo:

The demo will include tutorials to help players familiarize themselves with combat as they explore Eidos 7, a human city infested by the Naytiba, giving a taste of the gameplay mechanics.

The game, originally known as Project EVEwas in obscurity for several years while still in development, before being revealed to the big release during the event State of Play of January. The title follows Eve's storythe holder of the Stellar Blade, the sword that gives its name to the game.

The warrior will find herself returning to Earth to save humanity from attacks by aliens and robots. Stellar Blade is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will be available from April 26. As mentioned, the demo can be downloaded from March 29th at 3:00 pm.



