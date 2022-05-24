In October of last year Stellantis and Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a new factory dedicated to the production of electric batteries in the United States. Now the time to move from words to deeds seems to have arrived: the two companies are in fact ready to build the new factory in Indiana and not in Michigan, unlike what was initially anticipated. A blow to the latter state’s economic development officials, who said in early May that Michigan could absolutely host the new site.

However, the choice of Stellantis and Samsung seems to have definitively fallen on Indiana. According to Autonews, the JV’s battery plant is expected to be built near Stellantis’ engine and transmission plants in Kokomo: battery production at the new plant, which is expected to have a initial annual production capacity of 23 GWh with the possibility of increasing it up to 40 GWh at a later time, it will be launched in 2025. We remind you that in Kokomo the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA already manages three plants, where it is preparing to start the construction of electrified transmissions. eight speeds thanks to an investment of 229 million dollars. Further details regarding the new battery plant of the Stellantis-Samsung JV could emerge as early as the next few days.