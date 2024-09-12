by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 2025, very limited places

There are not many free places for the 2025 grid. Outside the Red Bull world (even in the event of news, Red Bull and RB will not “fish” from the outside) the only seat to aspire to is that of Kick Sauber as Nico Hülkenberg’s teammate. A seat that, despite the Hinwil team being the only one with zero points in the constructors’ world championship, remains attractive due to the arrival of Audi that will become effective on the track in 2026.

Since there is essentially only one “ticket”, the demand is high: they want Gabriel BortoletoTheo PourchairePhilip Drugovich and Mick Schumachernot counting Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhouwho want to keep their place. And according to former Haas team principal Günther Steiner, the Finn is the favorite, as he knows the team and can be a good bridge solution before the 2026 regulations come into force.

Steiner’s words

“I can’t say for sure, but I’m getting closer and closer to thinking it’s Bottas because it makes sense for the team“, this is the South Tyrolean’s comment on the podcast The Red Flags. “Obviously they are not in a good position. They are half a second slower than the second slowest car. At least Bottas knows the team and everyone knows Valtteri: For an official team like Audi it is good to have someone who has won races in F1”.

“Bottas has experience, he just needs motivation, and that will come from Nico. Hülkenberg will also motivate the other driver to push, now Valtteri lacks motivation because Zhou is not a challenge“.