State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture and Media) will talk to Talpa boss John de Mol next Wednesday about the abuses in the program The Voice of Holland, her spokesperson confirms. It is not yet known where the meeting will take place. De Mol said last Friday that he would already accept Uslu’s invitation to discuss the matter.

