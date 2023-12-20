Junior from Barranquilla continues celebrating winning the title of the second half of the year that it beat Independiente Medellín in the final, but the new League is already around the corner.

The teams, during the vacation period, begin to assemble to design their payrolls for the first 2024 championship and they already have the draw in their sights.



As defined by the Dimayor assembly, in 2024 the same round-robin phase format will be maintained with semifinal and final home runs. The classics date was removed.

The first semester championship starts on the weekend of January 20.

Draw date and time

Independiente Medellín beats Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 and ties the final series of the BetPlay League, today December 13 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo

The Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, reported that the Fixture draw for the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2024 League and also the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2024 Tournament will be Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 pm



Thus, the order of the games for the season in the first half of 2024 will be known.

This event will be broadcast live on Win Sports + and Win Sports, the licensee channel for Colombian Professional Football.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

