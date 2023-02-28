The presentation event of Starfieldorganized by Microsoft, seems to be imminent. According to the insider Andy Robinsonthe official announcement from the company should arrive in these days.

In January Microsoft announced that the presentation of Starfield would have had its own dedicated event, to give the title the resonance it deserves to the new, highly anticipated work by Bethesda. To this day we still don’t know when the event will be held. Microsoft confirmed that Starfield will come up Xboxes And pc in the first half of 2023, after delays that prevented its publication at the end of 2022.

Starfield is the first title developed by Bethesda after the release of Fallout 76, which at the time of its release was the victim of numerous criticisms from longtime fans of the series. After the long-awaited sci-fi themed role-playing game, then, the software house will work The Elder Scrolls 6 And Fallout 5. Bethesda is known for the immensity and depth that distinguishes its productions. Just take titles like as an example The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim And Fallout 4true milestones of their genre, which certainly give an excellent explanation for the great expectation that enthusiasts have towards Starfield. Will the developers be able to maintain the usual quality, or will their new work also face a rocky start?