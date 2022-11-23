The documents shared by the British government dedicated to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard they are a little gold mine of information. For example, through these we have the opportunity to see what you think about (or perhaps how) Microsoft Xbox wants to present the game Starfield. In short words, there is no large audience behind this game.

Precisely, as you can see just below, Microsoft explains what it has insight into exclusives and their value. The maximum value of an exclusive game is linked precisely to those games, often new IPs, which do not have a clear audience, which are mostly single players and which attract a specific group of enthusiasts.

THE games that do not benefit from exclusivity are those titles that have a small community, such as Fallout 76 (13 million active users, according to the most recent data, four years after its release, therefore “small”) and Psychonauts 2 (which is not exclusive because the game was born before the acquisition of the development team). In addition, exclusives for mass games, such as Minecraft and Call of Duty, do not make sense.

The best value it’s for games like Starfield and RedFall, which don’t really have a clear audience according to Microsoft. Of course, this is also a way of presenting your business strategies in a positive light and explaining that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard does not fall into the same category as Bethesda.

Microsoft, by the way, claims that The Elder Scrolls 6 is a “medium-sized” game, so its point of view is very clear.