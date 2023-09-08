So, if you are waiting for more substantial mods than the initial ones, however interesting, you will have to wait a little longer.

When will the official support for mods in Starfield ? To say it was the game director Todd Howard who spoke about in an interview 2024 for the arrival of the update. More precisely “next year”.

Deadlines respected

Starfield will receive official mod support in 2024

Howard he touched on the subject in an interview granted to the Japanese magazine Famitsu for the launch of the game, in which he spoke of the evolution of the same over the years, his love for space and his sources of inspiration for making it.

Among the various requests that have been asked, the inevitable addition of official support for mods has arrived, considering that the latter have made the lasting fortune of many other titles of the company (imagine that even Daggerfall is still modded today).

Howard explained that players will be able to change every single aspect of the game and talked about next year for the arrival of a dedicated update. He also added that Bethesda appreciates the possibilities offered by mods and therefore will offer modders something big. More precisely, you said that the developers want to do things in a big way. In fact, one expects at least a Creation Kit of the level of those of Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The timing should not surprise too much. Fallout 4 received modder tools six months after launch. It must be said that, however, many mods will arrive even earlier, as is already largely happening. Consider that on Nexus Mods there are already nearly a thousand Starfield mods available, with twenty downloadable collections. Whether or not mod support will be added to the Xbox version remains to be seen, but we’re guessing so, given recent history.