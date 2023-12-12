Among the many projects in development based on Disney properties, there is one that is causing many players pain. The remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. The game has disappeared from circulation and most credible reports reveal various problems during development. While we await confirmation, Axios interviewed Sean Shoptaw – Head of Gaming at Disney – and asked for information about it.

Shoptaw responded that he can't say much about the state of the game, for “some, hopefully obvious, reasons,” but also added that Star Wars “KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, a game we are incredibly proud of and believe there is a lot of demand for. I won't add anything else.”

All in all positive words, in that Disney – despite not being able to expose themselves – understands the level of demand for the game. The hope is that this is enough to not cause a block in development.