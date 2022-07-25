For years, fans of starfox have demanded a new title in the series. Although at the moment there is no official information, a new report by an insider not only ensures that we will soon see this crew again in a game, but an animated project is also in development.

According to Zippo, a famous insider with a trustworthy reputation, Nintendo is working on a new Star Fox game, which will walk the fine line between a sequel and another reboot. However, the Big N is only supervising this project, since an external study, which is unknown at the moment, is in charge of the main development. However, it appears that PlatinumGames is not responsible.

In addition to this, it has been mentioned that an animated project is already in development, and it will be one of the first works we see from Nintendo Pictures, the new study acquired by the Japanese company. As always, these are just rumors, and at the moment there is no information that can clarify our doubts.

On related topics, PlatinumGames would be delighted to bring starfox zero to the Switch. Similarly, the creator of the original Star Fox already has ideas for a sequel.

Star Fox is in a somewhat complicated situation. Although Nintendo, or Miyamoto, wants to constantly innovate in the series, it is clear that all we want is a good game, something that Ex-Zodiac a Star Fox inspired indie is demoing on Steam right now.

Via: Zippo