GSC Game World has released a new trailer Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl dedicated to one of the songs that make up the soundtrack of the game. This is “Come to Me”, which also represents one of the fundamental narrative elements of the game: is the call heard by the protagonist only in his head or does it come from a real source?

The movie itself is very simple indeed, in the sense that it simply shows the pulsating shot of a passage, the importance of which is not explained. If you’re wondering, nothing happens. Nonetheless, the whole thing is decidedly disturbing, as you can verify by pressing the play button.

Let’s read what they will be main features of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl: