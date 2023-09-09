GSC GameWorldthe team that is developing STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylcontinues to be at the center of problematic events evidently, with even a fire which occurred in the past few hours in the offices of the studio in Prague, in which fortunately there were no injuries or deaths but whose damages are to be assessed with regards to the production of the game.

As reported by the Czech site Vortex, it seems that the fire has developed in a office floor of GSC GameWorld, now based in Prague, and caused extensive damage to that part of the facility, striking objects and equipment inside the offices but not injuring any of the approximately 30 employees who were present in the facility at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, i damage they would be valued at around 1.5 million Czech crowns, corresponding to around 60,000 euros. The fire hit one of the three floors that make up the new GSC GameWorld offices in Prague and seems to have started from an electrical system, while the other floors would not have received damage, thanks also to the intervention of the fire brigade.