GSC Game World has issued a statement in which it has ended plans to include blockchain technology in its game.

The growing interest from companies in NFTs It is more than evident, with bets as serious as that of Ubisoft Quartz and its first steps in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, or that of Legacy, the game of the author of Fable, Peter molyneux, which has already generated about 50 million euros without even having been released yet.

The study has finished its plans in just one dayThe last study to attempt to approach this new and growing market was GSC Game World, announcing an ambitious project to introduce blockchain technology in the game and thus, that your community “owns a piece of STALKER 2”. To achieve this goal, the study also promised to include “metahumans“.

The auctions to invest in these NFTs were planned for January 2022However, public reaction has been so negative that the study it barely took a day to turn back with everything and announce the cancellation of all NFT projects for STALKER 2. They have done it with a Twitter statement from their official account.

The interests of our fans and players are the highest priorityGSC Game WorldThe GSC Game World message has been addressed directly to the fans and alluding to the comments that arose based on the news. “We have listened to you. Based on the comments received, we have made the decision to cancel anything related to NFTs in STALKER 2. The interests of our fans and players are top priority for the team. We are making this game for you to enjoy, whatever the cost. If you care, we care too. “GSC Game World has not been the only one to receive an unfavorable reaction from the public on these types of projects, Ubisoft has recently been forced to withdraw the Quartz trailer after an avalanche of negative votes.

