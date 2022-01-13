DAKAR | MOTORCYCLES | STAGE 10

Barreda, ready for the final attack

Few bet on him when he broke his collarbone, but Joan Barreda is 8 minutes from the Van Beveren in the general in the absence of two stages. The one from Castellón came to lead in yesterday’s stage, he gave up time after the equator and recovered at the end. He even came in third in the general to six minutes, but he was later penalized for speeding.

In cars Audi signed a great performance with another double, starring Peterhansel and Sainz. As for the overall standings, Al Attiyah enjoys a 32-minute lead over Loeb. Do youEnough? We will see it after today’s stage, “the most difficult”, according to David Castera, director of the race.