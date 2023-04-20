The mayor and the Giallorossi project: “We are on the finishing straight for the recognition of the public interest. Remarkable investment and without a euro of public money “

He is the pillar for the future of Roma, the architrave on which many of the Giallorossi projects of tomorrow rest. The Pietralata stadium, for which in recent days there was also a first cognitive meeting between the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and the new Giallorossi CEO, the Greek Lina Souloukou. The public interest of the project is being discussed in the Campidoglio these days, after the go-ahead already received from the Giunta. And tomorrow morning at 9.30 there will be a second inspection by the municipal councilors, precisely in the area that affects the project, in the eastern part of the capital.

rome stadium towards the goal — In the meantime, however, Gualtieri himself returned to talk about the project this morning, guest of Sky TG24. “We are in the pipeline for the examination of the Capitoline Assembly on the council resolution which recognizes the public interest – said the mayor of Rome – And which, in fact, will allow us to start with this huge stadium construction project , but also of regeneration of a quadrant of the city. Let’s hope for an imminent vote first in the commissions and then in the classroom, for the first week of May. Then the company will have to present the final project, taking into account the various provisions of the resolution on traffic rather than on parking. Then there will be the decision-making services conference and the start of construction sites. We are moving forward, it is a wonderful opportunity for the city”. See also Newcastle want to get Marco Asensio out of Real Madrid

stadium numbers — Then the mayor was asked to rattle off the numbers relating to the economic induced and the jobs that the project could create for the future. “The economic induced will be significant, we still don’t know how much, we await the definitive estimates and the final project. However, I like to underline how the investment (528 million between stadium construction, concession fees, parking, guarantee fund and urbanization works, ed) is totally private, there is not a single euro of public money. I’m happy that the Friedkins want to bet on the future of Rome and on the revitalization of the city. It will be a green stadium, surrounded by a large park. And the numbers of jobs will also be important numbers”. Roma’s hope is to play there in 2027, the club’s centenary year.

