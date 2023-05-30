The official condemned this act, which she described as infinite cruelty against animals: “A case of infinite cruelty that generated a lot of indignation among the population and that the issue has been spread through social networks, asking for justice. The case of a man who threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil”.

“The investigation folder for these events has already been opened and work is being done to obtain the arrest warrant against the accused, for the crime of animal abuse, for which he could reach a sentence of three to six years in prison,” he said. .

Rosa Icela also pointed out that the man is identified and that he will be making himself known when the arrest warrant is executed against him, for the crime of animal abuse.

“It is already known who is responsible, and the FGJEM is acting confidentially to make it known if the arrest warrant has already been executed and if in any case the person who acted with such cruelty is already behind bars. “. See also Giovanny Mondragon; my mom didn't support me, I sang in the trucks and that's how I got to 'El Recodo'

“The person has been identified but due to the investigation itself we have to keep it secret. The man fled the scene, he is a fugitive, but we are going to find him because this action must have an exemplary sanction. This is not the conduct of a human being against a small animal, we should not be allowing this type of behavior,” he said.

He also indicated that awareness campaigns against animal abuse will be carried out, in addition to investigating whether the person responsible has other crimes.