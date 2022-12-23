In response to a citizen complaint, members of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI)of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) from Mexico City, seized two jugs with hydrocarbons and arrested two people, in the streets of the Colinas del Sur neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

The event arose while the PBI troops were carrying out their security and surveillance tours on the Calzada de las Carretas and its corner with Prolongation Town Crierswhen a 53-year-old man, who identified himself as a worker in a construction company, requested his support.

The citizen told them that, moments before, he surprised two subjects, 20 and 43 years old, at the time they were illegally stealing fuel from machinery belonging to the company where he works, for which the officers began the search. of the people described.

It was streets ahead, aboard a white vehicle, where they located the possible perpetrators, who upon noticing the police presence tried to flee the place, but they were stopped and requested an inspection of the unit.

Inside the trunk of the car they found five jugs, two of 20 liters each with hydrocarbon, and three more of the same amount empty and since they could not prove the legal ownership of the fuel, they were presented, together with the insured, before the Ministry agent. Corresponding public, who will determine their legal status.





