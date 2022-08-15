A few days ago the independent developer Dan DeEntremont released a video to announce Squirrel with a Gun, a game coming to Steam featuring a squirrel armed with a gun. The animations of the squirrel chasing a human, gun in hand, liked the net so much that it turned him into viral.

Developed with Unreal Engine 5, Squirrel with a Gun doesn’t have a proper release date yet. It is also unclear where he is in development.

There Steam page of the game is about a sandbox game with a focus on exploration and shooting. The player will have to defend himself from random encounters with Agents and will have to use various weapons to get out alive. There will be the ability to deflect melee attacks, disarming opponents if you manage to do it with the right timing.

The squirrel will also be able to jump between platforms after climbing them. That is, he will be able to exploit all the abilities proper to her species.

Interested in the fact that there will be a quest system, meaning the squirrel will somehow communicate with humans and perform tasks for them.

The idea that we have is that Squirrel with a Gun is still in the early stages of development and that for now there is not much playable yet. Many hope it’s the next Untitled Goose Game or Goat Simulator, but we’ll see when we can really play it if the sympathy of the armed squirrel is worth the gameplay of the game.