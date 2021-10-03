The Squid Game, Korean series by Netflix, is one of the most successful streaming platform premieres of the year. In a matter of days it became a cultural phenomenon that could further extend its legacy with the release of a second season. At the moment, there is no official announcement, but now we share with you the other works of the creator of the popular production, Hwang Dong-hyuk, to make the wait more enjoyable.

The fortress

In 1636, the Qing dynasty attacks Joseon. King Injo and his servants, including Choi Myung-Kil and Kim Sang-Hun, hide in the Namhansanseong fortress. Choi Myung-Kil insists that they enter into negotiations with the Qing dynasty, but Sang-Hun proposes that they continue fighting.

Miss granny

The story revolves around Feliza “Fely” Malabaño, a widow who works in a carpentry shop together with her close friend Bert, who grew up working for Fely since he was a child. Lely constantly teases Fely about her closeness to Bert.

Silenced

The film deals with a real case of rape and sexual abuse that occurred in a school for the deaf and dumb in Gwangju. In this scenario, a teacher and a human rights activist will try to publicize the facts, despite the fact that they must confront the teaching staff and some complicit officers.

My father

A young Korean adopted by an American family decides to return to South Korea to find his roots and meet his biological parents, so he begins a search in various media to try to find his trace. A call will lead him to meet a man who claims to be his father.