The detail was revealed through the company's financial report. Netflix has indicated the works to be released during 2024 and mentioned Season 3 of Bridgerton, Season 2 of The Empress, Season 2 of The Diplomat, and Season 2 of Squid Game.

Netflix, albeit in a cryptic way, has revealed the release period of Squid Game Season 2 . The long-awaited TV series will arrive in 2024 . This is obviously a very long period of time, but it is a start since up to now there has been no concrete information.

Squid Game, not just TV series

The second season of Squid Game was confirmed long ago and we don't think anyone is surprised, given the enormous success of the first. We know that a number of characters will return, including those played by actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. There will also be new characters played by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

The wait for the second season has also been diluted with the arrival of Squid Game: The Challengea sort of reality show version of the TV series.

Finally, we also point out that Netflix seems ready to increase the prices of its subscription services again.