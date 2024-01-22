Today the continuation or renewal of the PlayStation exclusivity plan was celebrated with square enixwhich focuses specifically on the brand of Final Fantasy VIIsince we have already seen that remake games are being released exclusively for sony, at least on consoles. The following installment with the subtitle of Rebirth will not be the exception, and when we see the sales numbers acquired, we finally realize why the company does not want to let this agreement go.

For this promotion, the new Sony BRAVIA XRTM TV which will be the official television so that the user can enjoy this launch in all its splendor, given that the integration of the screen with PS5 It is something that has been thought about since its development. This means that the colors will be more vibrant compared to what is seen on regular televisions, and of course, you can have access to HDR functions that will make the experience definitive.

Although what is most striking in the data that has come to light is that the first part, Final Fantasy Remake, It has become the best-selling game of Square Enix on PlayStation, at least we only talk about the digital format, reaching just over 7 million copies distributed. This also suggests that physical units are becoming less requested, given that users have access to the game instantly, which avoids trips to stores or waiting for home delivery.

This is the synopsis of the following game on the official website:

A new standalone adventure set on a vast, vibrant planet, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape the dystopian city of Midgar to the world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past folded in the planet's future, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the lively ninja operative Yuffie and the wise cat-shaped robot, Cait Sith. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH delivers an unforgettable experience to players filled with unexpected twists, memorable characters, and heartbreaking set pieces that fans and newcomers can enjoy for a long time.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 exclusively for PS5.

Via: PRNewsWire

Editor's note: No wonder PlayStation keeps giving money to Square Enix so they don't let them release this video game elsewhere, well we don't count the PC, since it is another market. Of course, there are no signs exclusive to their studios after having seen Spider-Man 2 in October.