For some time now, it has been made known in the video game industry that square enix is interested in new forms of video game creation, which is why they initially sold their American division and thus invested in NFTs, which was a plan that in the end was not closed. However, in 2024 they have a clearer objective for development, and it could be something that facilitates the process but that at the same time might not please the enthusiasts who have this company as their favorite RPG's.

Through a letter that dismisses the 2023the CEO of the company, Takashi Kiryumentions that it has seen positive growth in technology Artificial intelligence, They help the process of creating different products that require some type of programming code. With this in mind, it is evident that in the next games to come they will try to use these technologies, an approach that can be considered more aggressive to polish their operation so that development times are shorter.

Here what was mentioned:

We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies in both our content development and publishing functions. In the short term, our goal will be to improve our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the long term, we hope to leverage these technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities.

There is also some interest in the cloud gaming part and also blockchain, something that has only been taken with a grain of salt, as they intend for the company's energy to continue focusing on bringing high-quality video games to potential buyers. . However, they are considering such markets to be some kind of additional source of income, but not the main one, so that can keep followers assured that there will be no abrupt changes.

Something that continues to attract attention today is the change of mind of square enix from one day to the next regarding NFTs years ago, shortly after the decline of this business model was announced, since those who acquired the fungible tokens have not recovered the investment and at this moment selling them is not an option, at unless they want to recover a minimal fraction of what was spent.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: They may not use it to be essential in development, but to fix some specific errors or repeat code that manually takes much more time for engineers. So for now I don't feel like we need to worry in any way.