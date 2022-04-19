Next weekend’s appointment at Imola not only marks the arrival of F1 in Europe, but also represents an opportunity to see it at work for the first time in 2022 the format of the Sprint Race. The weekend program is the same as last year on the Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos tracks: qualifying on Friday, short race on Saturday and ‘normal’ race on Sunday. However, the scoring system changes. In 2021 the points during the Sprint Race went only to the top three.

This year, on the other hand, i will be rewarded first eight of the class, always with a difference length for each position gained: eight points to the winner, seven to the second, six to the third and so on. Given the supremacy shown by Ferrari both in qualifying and in the race in the first three rounds of the championship, the feeling is that adding a short race can only benefit the World Championship leader. Charles Leclerc, which could in this way have the possibility to further increase the margin of points that separates him between his pursuers. As has already happened on several occasions during this first phase of the championship, however, the championship leader prefers to fly low and avoid burdening the home appointment for the Cavallino with even greater expectations than those that already exist.

“I had completely forgotten that we have a sprint race there – confessed Leclerc – there are many things that will be pretty crazy for us in Imola. Whether it will be good for us or not, as well as whether it will be good for F1 in general, I don’t know – added the pilot from the Principality – I think we will have the answer after the weekend. C.With these new F1 cars, it is perhaps a little easier to follow whoever precedes you – he concluded – so we hope to have an exciting sprint race and GP ”.