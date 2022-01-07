by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The interbank dollar closed lower on Friday, moving away from the psychological level of 5.70 reais, amid a global downward correction in the US currency as the market tried to decipher mixed employment data. in the United States and its impacts on the high interest rate scenario there.

This Friday’s fall, however, did not prevent the dollar from completing the first business week of 2022 on the rise in Brazil.

The currency traded on the spot market fell 0.85% this Friday, to 5.6318 reais, the lowest level since December 30 (5.5735 reais).

Even so, the price accumulated a gain of 1.05% in the week, after two consecutive weeks of losses.

Abroad, the dollar index against a basket of rich-country currencies was down 0.55% late in the afternoon, on track for its biggest one-day low in six weeks.

