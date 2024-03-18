On matchday 29 of Spanish football, FC Barcelona defeated Atlético de Madrid 0-3 at the Metropolitano stadium and placed second in the standings, eight points behind the leader, Real Madrid. Although the coach of the Blaugrana team recognizes that winning the tournament is not in his hands, he does not limit his players in dreaming of achievement.

Qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and promotion to second place in the domestic tournament in the same week, something that at the end of January seemed impossible for FC Barcelona with the results of their presentations.

However, since that 3-5 draw against Villarreal, the situation for the Blaugranas changed. The announcement about Xavi's departure from the club at the end of this week seems to have stripped the players – and the coaching staff themselves – of that extra pressure and they have been able to add positive results in eight rounds of the local tournament.

“We are seeing another Barcelona, ​​which although it has potholes and many things to improve especially in the midfield and defensive zones, has played very well and especially today (March 17). “What 'Cholo' Simeone said is true, after Lewandowski's goal against Atlético de Madrid it was difficult for him to get into the game,” says Paula Fresneda, editor of Poder magazine, during a conversation with France 24 in Spanish.

Despite the difference in points with respect to Real Madrid, Xavi does not lower his arms to fight for La Liga although he recognizes that the task is not in his hands.

Real Madrid will receive the visit of the culés in just over a month, on July 21, and given the way the club is playing, this allows them to dream of discounting and hoping for a slip from the whites.

“I'm not thinking about Real Madrid, I'm thinking about the fact that we are experiencing our best moment of the season. It is true that Real Madrid is eight points ahead, but we still have to play them. It's going to be difficult, but we're going to try. “It's our best moment of the season, so we're going to try,” said Xavi after the victory over Atlético de Madrid.