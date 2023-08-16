Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, August 16

August 16, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, August 16

European Super Cup, Major League, tennis.

5 am: Women’s World Cup, Australia vs. England

1:30 p.m.: Argentine soccer, Nueva Chicago vs. San Martin
3:30 p.m.: Morón vs. Guemes

2 p.m.: European Super Cup, Manchester City vs. Seville

10 am: Cincinnati Lathe day

6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Nationals vs. red sox
9 p.m.: Dodgers vs. brewers

