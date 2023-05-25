Thursday, May 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Thursday, May 25

May 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Thursday, May 25


Cycling

The first Giro d’Italia took place in 1909.

Primera B, U-20 World Cup, Giro d’Italia.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Cúcuta vs. Valledupar
7:30 p.m.: Patriots vs. cortulua

ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Chelsea
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. fluminense
7 p.m.: Sporting Cristal vs. River Plate

espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Danube vs. Guarani

ESPN 4
5 pm: South American Cup, Tacuary vs. Students
7 pm: Oriente Petrolero vs. bragantino

DIRECTV
5:30 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Uruguay vs. England
1 p.m.: France vs. Gambia
4 p.m.: South Korea vs. Honduras
4 p.m.: Iraq vs. Tunisia

