Sports schedule for Thursday, May 25

The first Giro d’Italia took place in 1909.
Primera B, U-20 World Cup, Giro d’Italia.
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Cúcuta vs. Valledupar
7:30 p.m.: Patriots vs. cortulua
ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Chelsea
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, The Strongest vs. fluminense
7 p.m.: Sporting Cristal vs. River Plate
espn 2
5 pm: South American Cup, Danube vs. Guarani
ESPN 4
5 pm: South American Cup, Tacuary vs. Students
7 pm: Oriente Petrolero vs. bragantino
DIRECTV
5:30 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Uruguay vs. England
1 p.m.: France vs. Gambia
4 p.m.: South Korea vs. Honduras
4 p.m.: Iraq vs. Tunisia
