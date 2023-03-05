Sports schedule for Sunday March 5

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Martinez.
Colombian football, England, Italy, NBA, cycling, Formula 1.
WIN SPORTS *
3:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Millonarios vs. Cali
4.40 pm: Grass vs. National
7.50 p.m.: Pereira vs. tolima
SNAIL CHANNEL
9:20 AM: Paris-Nice stage
espn 2
8 am: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Spanish
10:15 a.m.: Barcelona vs. Valencia
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Boston vs. NY
DIRECTV
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. real Madrid
ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Spezia vs. Hellas
11.30 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Manchester Utd
2:45 p.m.: Rome vs. Juventus
STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. salernitana
9:50 am: Race, Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
12 noon: Inter vs. Lecce
TYC
3 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. Institute
ESPN 3
9 am: Paris-Nice stage
1 p.m.: NBA, Dallas vs. Phoenix
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State
