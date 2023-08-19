Sports schedule for Saturday, August 19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz.
Colombian soccer, Vuelta a Burgos, Premier League.
WIN SPORT S+
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. jaguars
6:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. Santa Fe
8:20 p.m.: Equity vs. Junior
DIRECTV
10 am: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Celtic
12:30 p.m.: Almería vs. real Madrid
STAR+
9 am: England football, Liverpool vs. bournemouth
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Hellas
1:45 p.m.: Genoa vs. Fiorentina
1:45 p.m.: Inter vs. Monza
2 pm: soccer, from Brazil, Sao Paulo vs. Botafogo
2 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester City vs. newcastle
10 a.m.: Cincinnati WTA
CLARO SPORTS
8 am: stage of the Vuelta a Burgos
espn 2
2 p.m.: Cincinnati ATP
ESPN 3
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Internacional vs. Strength
7 p.m.: Cruzeiro vs. corinthians
