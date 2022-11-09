Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, November 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
Day of pure football in Colombia and Europe.

ESPN2
8 a.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
12:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen
3:20 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Mallorca vs. Atletico Madrid
7:30 p.m. NBA – Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
10 p.m. NBA – LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers

Star +
12m Greek Super League – AEK Athens vs. OFI Crete
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Lecce vs. Atalanta
1:30 p.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
1:30 p.m. Carabao Cup – Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
1:50 p.m. Carabao Cup – Liverpool vs. Derby County
1:50 pm Eredivisie – Date #12 – Ajax vs. vitesse
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Schalke 04 vs. Mainz 05
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Union Berlin vs. augsburg
2:30 pm Series A – Date #14 – Fiorentina vs. Salernitana
2:30 pm Series A – Date #14 – Torino vs. Sampdoria
4 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #37 – Avaí vs. Ceara
4 pm rasileirao – Series A – Date #37 – Coritiba vs. Corinthians
4 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Fluminense vs. Goias
5:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Goianiense vs. Athletico Paranaense
5:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Fortaleza vs. RB Bragantino
6:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Juventude vs. flamingo
6:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Palmeiras vs. America Mineiro

ESPN3
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Sassuolo vs. Rome
5 pm Hockey – Women’s ProLeague – Argentina vs. Belgium

ESPNExtra
1:50 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Espanyol vs. Villarreal

ESPN4
2:25 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim

ESPN
2:50 p.m. Carabao Cup – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Win +
6:15 pm Betplay League: Santa Fe vs. Pereira
8:20 pm Betplay League: Junior vs. millionaires

