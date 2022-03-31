Thursday, March 31, 2022
Sports programming on live TV for this Thursday, March 31

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in Sports
Wilson Morelo

Wilson Morelo scored a hat-trick for Santa Fe.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Wilson Morelo scored a hat-trick for Santa Fe.

A lot of tennis, in addition, Copa Colombia, on this day.

Star +
7 am Padel – APT Buenos Aires Masters – 8th Final
7:30 am Premier Padel – Doha – 4th Final
6:30 p.m. NBA – Brooklyn Nets vs. milwaukee bucks
9 p.m. NBA – Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers

ESPN2
12m Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #3
2 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Semifinal #1
6 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #4
8 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Semifinal #2

Win +
4 p.m. Women’s League: Junior vs. Bucaramanga
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Once Caldas vs. Quindio
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Pasto vs. Santa Fe

SPORTS

