Sports programming on live TV for this Thursday, March 31

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Wilson Morelo scored a hat-trick for Santa Fe.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Wilson Morelo scored a hat-trick for Santa Fe.
A lot of tennis, in addition, Copa Colombia, on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 30, 2022, 08:18 PM
Star +
7 am Padel – APT Buenos Aires Masters – 8th Final
7:30 am Premier Padel – Doha – 4th Final
6:30 p.m. NBA – Brooklyn Nets vs. milwaukee bucks
9 p.m. NBA – Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers
ESPN2
12m Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #3
2 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Semifinal #1
6 pm Tennis – ATP Miami – Quarterfinals #4
8 pm Tennis – WTA Miami – Semifinal #2
Win +
4 p.m. Women’s League: Junior vs. Bucaramanga
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Once Caldas vs. Quindio
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Cup: Pasto vs. Santa Fe
SPORTS
March 30, 2022, 08:18 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #live #Thursday #March
Leave a Reply