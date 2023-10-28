ESPN

6:20 am Premier League Date #10 – Chelsea vs. Brentford

9 am LaLiga Date #11 – Barcelona vs. real Madrid

2:30 pm CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Final – Fortaleza vs. LDU Quito

Star +

6:30 am EFL Championship – Southampton vs. Birmingham

7 am LaLiga Second Division – Eldense vs. Amorebieta

7:50 am Serie A Date #10 – Sassuolo vs. Bologna

8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Heidenheim 1846

8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim

8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Werder Bremen vs. Union Berlin

8:55 a.m. M. Premier League Date #10 – Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

11 am Turkish Super League – Rizespor vs. Galatasaray

11:30 am LaLiga Second Division – Andorra vs. I raised

11:30 am LaLiga Second Division – Sporting Gijón vs. Spanish

1:30 pm Serie A Date #10 – Juventu vs. Hellas Verona

1:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #10 – Lens vs. Nantes

ESPN 3

6:50 am LaLiga Date #11 – Almeria vs. The Palms

6:55 am SBK Jerez – Race #1

12:25 pm F1 – Mexican GP – Practice #3

1:50 pm LaLiga Date #11 – Cádiz vs. Seville

3:55 pm F1 – Mexican GP – Classification

6:50 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Atlético Mineiro vs. Fluminense

ESPN 4

8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt 98

11:20 am ESPN4 – Bundesliga Date #9 – RB Leipzig vs. Koln

ESPN 2

8:55 am Premier League Date #10 – Bournemouth vs. Burnley

10:55 am Serie A Date #10 – Lecce vs. Turin

1 pm RWC 2023 – Final – New Zealand vs. South Africa

4:30 pm AFA League Cup – Date #11 – Boca Juniors vs. LP Students

7 pm MLB Wordl Series 2023 – Game #2 – Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

ESPN Extra

8:55 am Rugby – Premiership – Bath vs. Leicester

11:20 am Premier League Date #10 – Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle

7 pm NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

10 pm Golf – Asia Pacific Amateur Championship – Last Round

SPORTS