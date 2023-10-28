You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
This is the sporting activity on this day.
6:20 am Premier League Date #10 – Chelsea vs. Brentford
9 am LaLiga Date #11 – Barcelona vs. real Madrid
2:30 pm CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Final – Fortaleza vs. LDU Quito
Star +
6:30 am EFL Championship – Southampton vs. Birmingham
7 am LaLiga Second Division – Eldense vs. Amorebieta
7:50 am Serie A Date #10 – Sassuolo vs. Bologna
8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg
8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Heidenheim 1846
8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim
8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Werder Bremen vs. Union Berlin
8:55 a.m. M. Premier League Date #10 – Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
11 am Turkish Super League – Rizespor vs. Galatasaray
11:30 am LaLiga Second Division – Andorra vs. I raised
11:30 am LaLiga Second Division – Sporting Gijón vs. Spanish
1:30 pm Serie A Date #10 – Juventu vs. Hellas Verona
1:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #10 – Lens vs. Nantes
ESPN 3
6:50 am LaLiga Date #11 – Almeria vs. The Palms
6:55 am SBK Jerez – Race #1
12:25 pm F1 – Mexican GP – Practice #3
1:50 pm LaLiga Date #11 – Cádiz vs. Seville
3:55 pm F1 – Mexican GP – Classification
6:50 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Atlético Mineiro vs. Fluminense
ESPN 4
8:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt 98
11:20 am ESPN4 – Bundesliga Date #9 – RB Leipzig vs. Koln
ESPN 2
8:55 am Premier League Date #10 – Bournemouth vs. Burnley
10:55 am Serie A Date #10 – Lecce vs. Turin
1 pm RWC 2023 – Final – New Zealand vs. South Africa
4:30 pm AFA League Cup – Date #11 – Boca Juniors vs. LP Students
7 pm MLB Wordl Series 2023 – Game #2 – Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
ESPN Extra
8:55 am Rugby – Premiership – Bath vs. Leicester
11:20 am Premier League Date #10 – Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle
7 pm NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
10 pm Golf – Asia Pacific Amateur Championship – Last Round
